BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Nuvasive Inc :
* Nuvasive names Jason M. Hannon president and chief operating officer; Patrick S. Miles assumes role of vice chairman
* Nuvasive Inc says company is reiterating its 2016 full year financial guidance announced on July 26, 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $962.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.