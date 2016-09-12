Sept 12 Nuvasive Inc :

* Nuvasive names Jason M. Hannon president and chief operating officer; Patrick S. Miles assumes role of vice chairman

* Nuvasive Inc says company is reiterating its 2016 full year financial guidance announced on July 26, 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $962.4 million