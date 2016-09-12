Sept 12 United Natural Foods Inc :

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $2.53 to $2.63

* Q4 sales $2.21 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.22 billion

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $9.43 billion to $9.6 billion

* United Natural Foods, Inc. announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results and fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q4 earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 excluding items

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $9.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be $55.0 million to $80.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: