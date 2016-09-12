BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Invesco Ltd
* Invesco announces August 31, 2016 assets under management
* Aug preliminary month-end assets under management (aum) of $821.0 billion, an increase of 1.1% month over month
* Fx decreased aum by $1.7 billion for august
* Preliminary average total aum for quarter through august 31st were $809.7 billion
* Preliminary average total aum for quarter through august 31st were $809.7 billion
* Preliminary average active aum for quarter through august 31st were $669.5 billion
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, May 16 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill Inc's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.