CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
Sept 12 Acadia Realty Trust
* Acadia Realty Trust provides transaction & earnings update
* Retirement of Jonathan Grisham, previously senior vice president and chief financial officer
* During Q3, anticipates recognizing aggregate charge of about $4.2 million (approximately $0.05 per share) related to retirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017