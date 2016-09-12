Sept 12 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :

* Total revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $12.1 million compared to $713,000 generated during same period in 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $12.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S