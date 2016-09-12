BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :
* Quarterly revenue $12.1 million versus $713,000
* Total revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $12.1 million compared to $713,000 generated during same period in 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $12.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.