Sept 12 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Actions Semiconductor enters into definitive merger agreement for going private transaction

* Each of co's ordinary shares will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive US$0.366 in cash without interest

* Buyer consortium intends to fund merger through available cash of company and its subsidiaries

* Each american depositary share will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive US$2.20 in cash without interest

* Company's board approved merger agreement

* Will be acquired by a consortium of investors including Supernova Investment Ltd and other certain shareholders of company

* Rollover shareholders have agreed to vote all shares and adss beneficially owned by them in favor of deal