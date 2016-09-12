BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Cohen & Steers Inc :
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management August 31, 2016
* Preliminary assets under management of $61.3 billion as of August 31, 2016, a decrease of $252 million from July 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, May 16 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill Inc's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.