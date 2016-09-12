BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Provident Financial Holdings Inc :
* Provident Financial Holdings revises fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 earnings
* For quarter ended June 30, 2016, company reported revised net income of $2.56 million, or $0.31 per diluted share
* For fy ended June 30 as a result of this adjustment, net income was revised downward to $7.47 million from previously reported $7.71 million
* Downward revision result of increase in other operating expenses of about $414,000 from additional loan origination costs
* For fy ended June 30, 2016, as result of adjustment, eps was revised to $0.88 from previously reported $0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, May 16 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill Inc's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.