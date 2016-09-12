BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Premier Gold Mines Ltd :
* Announces flow-through share private placement of up to $4,675,000
* Premier gold mines ltd says proceeds from offering will be used for exploration activities on corporation's canadian mineral exploration projects
* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 850,000 common shares that are "flow-through shares" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.