Sept 12 Aura Minerals Inc :

* Aura Minerals announces resignation of cfo, effective post year-end

* Aura Minerals Inc says CFO Rory Taylor has notified company that will be leaving to pursue personal and other business interests

* Aura Minerals Inc says Taylor will continue to serve company in his current role through to company's year-end, which is December 31, 2016