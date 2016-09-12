BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell announces board and management changes
* James campbell, chief executive officer, has tendered his resignation
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says Stephen Dietrich and Rick Menell have also tendered their resignations as directors
* Board undertook a strategic review on August 28, 2016, by means of a special board committee
* Board structure will also change to accommodate resignation of two non-executive directors
* Board determined that further intervention on operations,plant completion was necessary, while "new opportunities" being assessed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
