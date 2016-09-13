BRIEF-Motor Trade Finance posts HY profit after tax of NZ$4.4 mln
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
Sept 13 Manulife Asset Management:
* Manulife Asset Management posts CAD$6.1 billion gross, CAD$2.4 billion net institutional sales globally in first half of 2016
* Assets managed by Manulife Asset Management reached CAD$434.7(US$334.2) billion as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.5 percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1 percent, or 6.75 po