Sept 14 Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis Budget Group agrees to acquire France Cars

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Acquisition does not affect Avis Budget Group's previously announced intention to repurchase $350 million to $400 million of its stock in 2016

* Says acquisition will add 8,000 cars, vans and light trucks to Avis Budget Group fleet