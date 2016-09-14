Sept 14 Aviat Networks Inc :

* Aviat networks reaches agreement with JDS1, llc

* Reached an agreement with JDS1, Llc and certain other investors related to Aviat's fiscal 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Aviat agreed to include Wayne Barr, Jr. In its slate of director nominees for election at 2016 annual meeting

* Members of JDS1 group have agreed to certain other customary standstill provisions

* Members of JDS1 group have agreed to vote all of their shares of Aviat's stock in favor of each of board nominees at 2016 annual meeting