Sept 14 Aviat Networks Inc :
* Aviat networks reaches agreement with JDS1, llc
* Reached an agreement with JDS1, Llc and certain other
investors related to Aviat's fiscal 2016 annual meeting of
stockholders
* Aviat agreed to include Wayne Barr, Jr. In its slate of
director nominees for election at 2016 annual meeting
* Members of JDS1 group have agreed to certain other
customary standstill provisions
* Members of JDS1 group have agreed to vote all of their
shares of Aviat's stock in favor of each of board nominees at
2016 annual meeting
