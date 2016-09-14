Sept 14 Misonix Inc :
* Audit committee of company has determined that
deficiencies existed in company's internal control over
financial reporting at June 30, 2016
* Committee considering whether or not deficiencies
constitute one or more material weaknesses in company's internal
control over financial reporting
* Misonix Inc says appoints Joseph Dwyer as interim chief
financial officer
* Committee has no information to suggest that co's
previously reported financial statements and results are
incorrect in material respect
