Sept 14 Misonix Inc :

* Audit committee of company has determined that deficiencies existed in company's internal control over financial reporting at June 30, 2016

* Committee considering whether or not deficiencies constitute one or more material weaknesses in company's internal control over financial reporting

* Misonix Inc says appoints Joseph Dwyer as interim chief financial officer

* Committee has no information to suggest that co's previously reported financial statements and results are incorrect in material respect