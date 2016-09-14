Sept 14 Apogee Enterprises Inc :
* Apogee delivers strong FY17 q2 growth; raises EPS guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent
* Q2 earnings per share $0.77
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90
* Q2 revenue $279 million versus I/B/E/S view $268.1 million
* quarter-End backlog of $447.7 million was down 13 percent
* Expects mid-single digit U.S. commercial construction
market growth in fiscal 2017
* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be
approximately $70 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.83, revenue view $1.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
