Sept 14 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Cominar announces bought deal financing for gross proceeds of $200 million, resumption of its distribution reinvestment plan and september 2016 distribution

* Net proceeds will be used to pay down debt outstanding under its credit facility, for general, trust purposes

* To sell 12.8 million trust units to underwriters at a price of $15.65 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: