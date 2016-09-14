BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Cominar announces bought deal financing for gross proceeds of $200 million, resumption of its distribution reinvestment plan and september 2016 distribution
* Net proceeds will be used to pay down debt outstanding under its credit facility, for general, trust purposes
* To sell 12.8 million trust units to underwriters at a price of $15.65 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
