BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Ventas Inc :
* Priced a public offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior notes due 2026 at 99.811% of principal amount
* Notes being issued by co's operating partnership, Ventas Realty, limited partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts