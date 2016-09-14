Sept 14 Aflac Inc :

* Priced $300 million (par value) of fixed-rate, senior notes due 2026 with a coupon of 2.875 pct

* Aflac says 2026 notes will be issued at a price of 99.816 with a re-offer yield of 2.896 pct

* Priced $400 million (par value) of fixed-rate, senior notes due 2046 with a coupon of 4.00 pct

* Aflac says 2046 notes will be issued at a price of 99.235 with a re-offer yield of 4.044 pct