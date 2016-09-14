BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Aflac Inc :
* Priced $300 million (par value) of fixed-rate, senior notes due 2026 with a coupon of 2.875 pct
* Aflac says 2026 notes will be issued at a price of 99.816 with a re-offer yield of 2.896 pct
* Priced $400 million (par value) of fixed-rate, senior notes due 2046 with a coupon of 4.00 pct
* Aflac says 2046 notes will be issued at a price of 99.235 with a re-offer yield of 4.044 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts