BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 CIM Commercial Trust Corp :
* CIM Commercial Trust announces repurchase of 3.6 million shares
* Says aggregate purchase price was $79.8 million or $22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts