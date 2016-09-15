WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 14 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Provides update on change in subscription cancellation practice
* Says it intends to complete its review, see whether any restatement of historical financial statements is necessary
* Expects that such review will not be completed prior to november 1, 2016
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)