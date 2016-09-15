BRIEF-Golden Ocean takes two vessels more from Quintana
* Says has taken delivery of additional two vessels, Q Myrtalia and Q Shea, from Quintana Shipping Ltd. in exchange for 1.95 million consideration shares
Sept 15 Global Sources Ltd :
* Global sources reports financial results for the first half of 2016
* Says H1 revenue from continuing operations was $81.8 million, as compared to $85.9 million
* H1 earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35
* Says H2 revenue from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $74.0 million to $76.0 million
* Says H2 ifrs eps from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.29
* Says H2 non-ifrs eps from continuing operations is expected to be in range of $0.29 to $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/ISTANBUL, May 15 Turkish clothing retailer Mavi Giyim plans to list on Istanbul's stock exchange, the company said on Monday, in what will be a test for the exchange 10 months after a coup attempt shook investor confidence in the region.