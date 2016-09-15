BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Epizyme Inc :
* Earns $6 million milestone payment from Glaxosmithkline for initiation of clinical development with first in-class PRMT5 inhibitor
* Says milestone payment follows GSK's initiation of patient dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial of GSK3326595
* GSK initiated Phase 1, dose-escalation study to investigate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of GSK3326595 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UPS-Integrated customer-facing chatbot with ups my choice letting customers get information about incoming packages, deliveries without a tracking number Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: