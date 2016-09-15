Sept 15 Epizyme Inc :

* Earns $6 million milestone payment from Glaxosmithkline for initiation of clinical development with first in-class PRMT5 inhibitor

* Says milestone payment follows GSK's initiation of patient dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial of GSK3326595

* GSK initiated Phase 1, dose-escalation study to investigate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of GSK3326595 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: