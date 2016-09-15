BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Vaalco Energy Inc :
* Vaalco Energy provides update on operations
* In process of mobilizing a hydraulic workover unit to Avouma Platform to recover failed ESPs in Avouma 2-H well and south tchibala 2-H well
* Says has attempted to restart lower ESP without success and well is temporarily shut-in pending a workover
* Avouma 2-H well and south tchibala 2-H well produce from Avouma Platform and both wells have recently experienced failed ESPs
* Says gabon operations have thus far not been impacted in any way by recent activities in country
* After removing ESPs, plans to install a replacement ESP in Avouma 2-H well and sees restoring production from well by mid Q4
* Once cause of ESP failures is understood, appropriately modified ESP systems will be installed in south tchibala 2-H well
* UPS-Integrated customer-facing chatbot with ups my choice letting customers get information about incoming packages, deliveries without a tracking number