* Polymet reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Glencore AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore PLC, have also agreed to extend maturity of existing loan

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S