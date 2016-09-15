BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd :
* JinkoSolar has signed a master module supply agreement with Con Edison development in the U.S.
* Says will supply high-efficiency polycrystalline 72-cell modules, totaling approximately 560 MW in capacity, to CED through August 2017
* UPS-Integrated customer-facing chatbot with ups my choice letting customers get information about incoming packages, deliveries without a tracking number