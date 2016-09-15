BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Netsol Technologies Inc
* Netsol Technologies announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue rose 24 percent to $19.1 million
* Sees full-year 2017 revenue $73 million to $75 million
* Sees non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, net, of $13 to $14 million for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UPS-Integrated customer-facing chatbot with ups my choice letting customers get information about incoming packages, deliveries without a tracking number Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: