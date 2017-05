Sept 15 Asanko Gold Inc

* Asanko gold increases h2 2016 production guidance

* Says h2 2016 production guidance increased to 100,000 - 105,000 ounces up from 90,000 - 100,000 ounces previously

* Steady state operations continue with 34,301 ounces produced in july and august 2016

* " improved guidance is result of minor operational improvements made during q2 2016 to optimize processing facility"