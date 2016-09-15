BRIEF-Japan's top government spokesman: want to closely watch Western Digital's move to stop Toshiba chip sale process
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said:
Sept 15 First Majestic Silver Corp
* First majestic announces resignation of Ramon Davila from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said:
TOKYO, May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Monday net profit fell 2.6 percent for the year ended in March, hurt by weak lending income.