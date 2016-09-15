Sept 15 Empire Company Says Board Declared
Quarterly Dividend Of $0.1025 Per Share On Both Non
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Empire company reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 sales C$6.187 billion versus i/b/e/s view C$6.22
billion
* Qtrly sobeys' same-store sales excluding fuel decreased
1.2 percent
* Voting class a shares and class B common shares
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24
