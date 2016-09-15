Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
Sept 15 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* BNY Mellon appoints Niamh De Niese head of EMEA Innovation Centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
OTTAWA, May 15 Resales of Canadian homes fell 1.7 percent in April from record highs in March as new listings spiked, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday in a report that suggested a long-awaited slowdown in housing had begun.