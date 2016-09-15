Sept 15 Charles Schwab Corp :

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Total client assets were a $2.71 trillion as of month-end August, up 10% from August 2015 and up from $2.70 trillion in July

* New brokerage accounts totaled 96,000 in August, up 10% from August 2015 and up 14% compared to July 2016.

* Charles Schwab Corp says net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in August 2016 totaled $10.4 billion