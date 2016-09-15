BRIEF-Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
Sept 15 Sequans Communications SA :
* Sequans Communications S.A. announces pricing of underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of ADS, representing 15,151,520 ordinary shares, at $1.65 per ADS
* Company expects to receive net proceeds of about $22.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
