Sept 15 Oracle Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 revenue $8.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.7 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS) revenues were $798 million, up 77 pct in U.S. Dollars

* Qtrly total cloud revenues, including infrastructure as a service (IAAS), were $969 million, up 59 pct in U.S. Dollars

* Oracle Corp says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of outstanding common stock

* "This year we are on track to sell more than $2 billion of SAAS and PAAS annually recurring revenue"

* Oracle Corp qtrly operating margin was 31 pct

* GAAP operating margin was 39 pct