BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Lightpath Technologies Inc :
* Lightpath Technologies reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* 12-Month backlog increased to approximately $6.6 million at June 30, 2016, compared to $6.5 million as of June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: