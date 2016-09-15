BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 GSE Systems Inc :
* GSE Systems appoints Suresh Sundaram to its board of directors
* Board of directors has elected Suresh Sundaram as a class II director and chairman of nominating committee
* Board also has appointed Jim Stanker chairman of audit committee effective same day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: