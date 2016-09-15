BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces public offering of common stock
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc says has commenced a registered underwritten public offering of $50 million of shares of its common stock
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering for general corporate purposes, including complete funding of Rhopressa(TM) costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: