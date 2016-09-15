BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Just Energy Group Inc :
* Just Energy Group Inc. announces $160 million public offering of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures
* Intention to redeem remaining outstanding $55 million of its 9.75 pct senior unsecured notes
* Intention to redeem minimum of $225 million of its 6.0 pct convertible debentures due June 30, 2017
* Intends to use proceeds to redeem remaining $55 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under 9.75 pct senior unsecured notes due 2018
* Just Energy Group Inc says debentures will mature on December 31, 2021
* Agreed to issue, on a "bought deal" basis, $160 million of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing