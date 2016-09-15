BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc :
* Targeted Microwave Solutions announces up to $2 million financing to advance technology
* Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc. says use of proceeds shall be to advance TMS's generation III reactor technology and for working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products