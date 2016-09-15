BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Delphi Automotive Plc :
* Priced $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.400 pct senior notes due 2046
* Delphi Automotive Plc says notes will be issued at a price of 99.454 pct of their principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products