BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Reliv International Inc :
* Says board set ratio of reverse stock split of company's outstanding common stock, par value $.001 per share, at one-for-seven
* Reverse stock split will become effective on October 3, 2016
* Common stock will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis when market opens on October 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products