BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Touchstone Exploration Inc :
* Amendment also extended previously disclosed $1 million prepayment due on August 31, 2016 to September 30, 2016
* Company and its lender executed an amendment and limited waiver to credit agreement
* Amendment cured co's July,Aug monthly production covenant breaches, as co did not achieve average minimum production requirement
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products