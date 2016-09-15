Sept 15 Cobalt International Energy Inc :

* Entered into an amendment to its drilling contract with Rowan Reliance Limited

* Commits to use Rowan as exclusive provider of drilling services for 5 years at market rates as determined by normal indices

* Amendment provides for a contract termination date of march 31, 2017

* To save 45 pct of contract value between original termination date and new termination date, or about $80 million

* Cobalt International Energy Inc says additionally, per amendment co will pay to rowan remainder of approximately $98 million