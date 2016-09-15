BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Just Energy Group Inc :
* Just Energy Group Inc. announces $160 million public offering of convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures
* Debentures will mature on December 31, 2021
* Debentures will bear interest from date of issue at 6.75 pct per annum, with interest payable semi-annually
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem remaining $55 million aggregate principal amount outstanding
* Redeem remaining outstanding $55 million of 9.75 pct senior unsecured notes,minimum of $225 million of 6.0 pct convertible debentures due June 30,2017
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products