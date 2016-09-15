Sept 15 Mad Catz Interactive Inc :

* Mad Catz announces sale of Saitek Simulation product line to Logitech

* Sold its Saitek brand and Saitek line of flight, space and farm simulation game controller assets to Logitech International S.A. For $13 million in cash

* Says $11 million of purchase price was paid in cash at closing and $2 million was deposited in escrow