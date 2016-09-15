BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Petrowest Corp :
* Has been working with lenders, and other potential lenders, to finalize a long term debt solution.
* Lenders have extended waiver period, which was previously announced on August 10, 2016, from September 15, 2016 to October 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products