BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
Sept 15 Ingredion Inc
* Ingredion Incorporated announces $500 million senior note offering and subsequent pricing
* Pricing of an offering of $500 million aggregate amount of its 3.200 percent senior notes due October 1, 2026
* To use approximately $42.0 million of net proceeds of offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility
* Plans to use approximately $350.3 million of net proceeds of offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results