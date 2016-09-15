Sept 15 Ingredion Inc

* Ingredion Incorporated announces $500 million senior note offering and subsequent pricing

* Pricing of an offering of $500 million aggregate amount of its 3.200 percent senior notes due October 1, 2026

* To use approximately $42.0 million of net proceeds of offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility

* Plans to use approximately $350.3 million of net proceeds of offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its term loan