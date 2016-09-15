BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
Sept 15 Questfire Energy Corp :
* Questfire Energy Corp announces credit facility amendment and revised terms
* Amended bank facility to have restructuring of corporation's $44.5 million aggregate borrowing base
* Amended back facility to have revised maturity date from May 30, 2017 to November 30, 2016
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results