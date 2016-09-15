BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 XOMA Corp :
* XOMA provides update from ongoing phase 2 XOMA 358 clinical studies
* Believe XOMA 358 is ready for advancement into phase 2b multi-dose studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products