BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 15 Everbridge Inc :
* Everbridge prices initial public offering
* Shares are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ global market under ticker symbol "EVBG" on September 16, 2016
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock for $12.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.